Dabur India enters pain relief spray segment

In a bid to strengthen its ayurveda healthcare products portfolio, Dabur India has forayed into the pain relief spray segment. The company said it has extended its ayurvedic pain relief brand Dabur Rheumatil into the spray category.

Priced at ₹130 for 40g/ 57 ml pack, Dabur Rheumatil Spray has been launched across all leading e-commerce platforms and regular retail channels.

“Dabur Rheumatil Spray is a unique blend of time-tested ayurvedic ingredients such as Turpentine, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Gandhapura, and Dalchini with oil of wintergreen and menthol for rapid and effective relief from muscle pain. This not only marks our entry into a new category but further boosts our ayurvedic Healthcare products portfolio, " said Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Ethicals, Dr Durga Prasad.

This is in line with the company’s strategy to bolster its presence by launching products in various new categories in the past few months