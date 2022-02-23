Dabur India ties up with IndianOil to grow direct reach to LPG consumer households

In a strategic move to grow its direct reach to consumer households, Dabur India on Tuesday announced an exclusive partnership with IndianOil to offer its range of products to nearly 14 crore Indane LPG consumers across the country. Under this partnership, Indane LPG distributors will become retail business partners for the homegrown FMCG major and help sell its products directly to LPG consumer households through their network of delivery personnel.

The FMCG major said that a technological and system integration is being carried out by the two partners for a seamless value chain.

‘Unique partnership’

Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said this will improve the company’s direct reach to consumer households and enhance their buying experience “We are really excited to be the first FMCG Company to join hands with IndianOil for this unique partnership. This will bring us closer to millions of Indane LPG consumers across urban, semi-urban & rural areas and is an integral part of our multi-channel go-to-market strategy. The coming together of two of the oldest and largest Indian brands, Dabur and IndianOil, should be able to unlock significant value for both the companies,” he added.

IndianOil Executive Director (LPG) SS Lamba added, “IndianOil, with 12,750 plus Indane distributors and more than 90,000 delivery personnel, caters to 14.3 crore households, in every nook and corner of the country. We are extremely happy to tie up with Dabur India for distribution and supply of their products to our consumers. We are highly appreciative of this new go-to-market route, which will enable convenience and ease of buying for our customers through trusted Indane LPG distributors and their network of delivery personnel.”

Dabur’s portfolio includes key brands such as Chyawanprash, Honey, Honitus, Lal Tail and Pudin Hara, Vatika, Red Paste and Real, among others.