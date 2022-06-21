Dailyhunt expands operations to the Middle East

Dailyhunt has forayed into the global market with its launch in the Middle East countries, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, with headquarters in Dubai.

Media veteran Shekhar Iyer will lead Dailyhunt in the MENA region as the Director and General Manager of VerSe Innovation, MENA. The local language content platform has launched in the ME region with over 5,000 content partners catering to the UAE market. The company also plans to partner with news publishers such as MENA Newswire, Al Khaleej, The Brew, Chalk Media, Brandknew, KKompany, Mudgal Kreations, Buzzing, Gulf Today, among others.

Commenting on the global expansion, Umang Bedi, Co-founder, VerSe Innovation, said, “As a part of our global expansion strategy, we are excited to bring Dailyhunt to audiences in the Middle East market. Dailyhunt has constantly strived to deliver content that has informed, enriched, and entertained audiences in different languages. There is a tremendous opportunity to tap into the unmet content needs of the Middle East market, given the rich linguistic diversity and extensive news consumption behaviour of the market. In this strategic growth plan, we will soon expand Dailyhunt in MENA countries, including Iraq, Iran, Israel, and Egypt, and support languages like Hebrew, Farsi, and Arabic.”

Speaking about the launch and his appointment, Shekhar Iyer, Director and General Manager, VerSe Innovation, MENA, said, “I am thrilled to join VerSe Innovation and I am convinced that Dailyhunt will deliver outstanding results to our partners and advertisers. It is interesting to witness the end-user content growth in this region, and we are excited to see the impact that Dailyhunt creates in MENA.” In his previous stints, Shekhar has worked with Abu Dhabi Media (Radio Mirchi), Percept Gulf (MAME), Zee Entertainment, Indian Express, and Khaleej Times, and in his new role, he will spearhead strategic and business development in the region.

In India, Dailyhunt has a creator ecosystem of over 50,000+ content partners and a pool of over 50,000+ creators. The company said it serves over 350 million monthly active users (MAUs) every month and the time spent per daily active user (DAU) is 30 minutes per user per day.