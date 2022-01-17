Dalmia Bharat brings on stream new facility at Maharashtra

January 17 Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, has brought on-stream the Murli Plant in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra. Post the facility becomes operational, it will add 2.9 million tonne capacity, thereby taking its overall capacity to 35.9 million tonne.

The company acquired the plant for ₹410 crore and invested ₹900 crore for the revival, modernisation, expansion and installing green manufacturing equipment.

In the record 15 months, the plant has turned around from its acquisition under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process, the company said in a statement.

Dalmia Bharat – the fourth largest cement maker in India - has committed to expanding its installed cement capacity to 110-130 million tonne per annum by 2031. The growth strategy is being executed through a mix of organic & inorganic opportunities.

The company is a category leader in super-speciality cement used for oil well, railway sleepers and airstrips and is the country’s largest producer of Portland Slag Cement (PSC).