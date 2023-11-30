Radhakishan Damani promoter of Avenue Supermarts with market capitalisation of ₹2.38 lakh crore and Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal founders of Flipkart with equity value of ₹1.19 lakh crore top the list of Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023.

Zomato and Dream 11 promoters Deepinder Goyal and Bhavit Sheth and Harish Jain follow closely with market-cap of ₹86,835 crore and equity value of ₹66,452 crore.

Interestingly, eight of the top-10 most valuable companies founded in the millennium are from startups as per the first edition of IDFC FIRST Private Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023 released on Thursday.

The 405 founders from 200 companies feature in the most valuable companies in India founded after 2000.

The cumulative value of all the companies in the list is worth ₹30 lakh crore, which is equivalent to the GDP of Denmark.

Kaivalya Vohra, 21, of Zepto was the youngest in self-made

entrepreneur followed by Shashvat Nakrani, 25, of Bharatpe and Dilsher Malhi, 27 of Zupee.

Falguni Nayar of Nykaa tops the list of women entrepreneurs while Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth and Saumya Singh Rathore of Winzo, both aged 35, are the youngest woman in the list.

The successful entrepreneur came from 23 cities across India, led by Bengaluru (129), Mumbai (78) and Gurugram and New Delhi (49). These three cities account for over half of India’s top entrepreneurs of the millennia which features 20 women.

However, only one-fourth of the companies featured in listed are traded on the stock exchange.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said the list demonstrates the vibrance of Indian entrepreneurship across age groups, gender, and geography with one-third of entrepreneur featured in the list are aged under 40 and the eldest on the list was 80 years old.

It is interesting to note that Bengaluru occupies the top choice for most of the founders in the list to start their companies. This is in stark contrast to Hurun India Rich List, which had entrants preferring Mumbai and New Delhi over Bengaluru, he said.

Vikas Sharma, Head-Wealth Management & Private Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank said the list recognises first generation people who have created valuable enterprises across different industries and showcases the immense talent, innovation, and accomplishments of founders who are propelling the nation’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights, he said.