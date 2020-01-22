Danfoss Power commissions new facility in Pune

Danfoss Power Solutions (DPS), a provider of mobile hydraulics for the construction, agriculture and off-highway vehicle markets will start a new facility in Pune.

Speaking at the launch of the new facility in India, Domenico Traverso, President - Work Function, Danfoss Power Solutions and India Board Member said: “Our new Danfoss Power Solutions facility in Pune is a testament to the growth of our business in India that has been driven solely by our customers. As a company focussed on innovation and development, we believe that this facility will enable us to be a step ahead to efficiently address the future needs of our customers and the industry in the next phase of India’s technological transformation journey.”

In line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision, around 95 per cent of all the products that are manufactured in the facility use materials and components that are made in India.

Ravichandran Purushothaman, President – Danfoss India Region said: “The India region is among the top-10 markets for Danfoss Global in terms of business, with Danfoss Power Solutions being a critical contributing element to the growth of our business in the Indian sub-continent.”