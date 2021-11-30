Dassault to set up innovation Centre for start-ups, MSMEs

French Technology Company Dassault Systemes has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tidco) to establish The Tamil Nadu Center of Advance Manufacturing at the Tidel Park, Chennai.

The novel initiativewill provide a dedicated IT engineering ecosystem to support MSMEs sector, start-ups and students across Tamil Nadu, and enable the growth of industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive and electric vehicles, according to a statement.

“The collaboration with Dassault Systemes to set up TANCAM will further equip our State with the latest technologies such as the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to drive our commitment in upskilling and future-ready innovation through modern design and engineering solutions,” said Pankaj Kumar Bansal, IAS Chairman and Managing Director of Tidco.

The CoE will provide upskilling opportunities to aspiring students, start-ups and MSMEs. It will have facilities for an engineering digital platform to support product design, composites, simulation and digital manufacturing, along with a 3D printer- and virtual reality-setup.

Defence corridor

“Tamil Nadu is at the helm of the Indian defence corridor and electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem in India. We are confident that this partnership will elevate the entire ecosystem in the State by adopting 3D design and engineering technologies and will have a long-lasting impact on these industries,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes.

Dassault has established similar Centres in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.