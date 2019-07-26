David Lloyd Club of Europe comes to India with Talwalkars

David Lloyd Leisure, Europe's largest and fastest growing group of premium racquets, health and fitness clubs, in partnership with Talwalkars Better Value Fitness launched the first ‘David Lloyd Clubs Talwalkars’ in Pune. The company has infused ₹85 crore to build this premium family-oriented club that operates on a membership basis.

Scott Lloyd, Deputy Chairman, David Lloyd Clubs, said, “We are glad to launch our first club in India in association with one of India’s leading health and wellness brand Talwalkars. We look forward to a long-term association with our stakeholders and promise to deliver the best to our consumers through an incredible club experience. We have grown our brand to become the largest health and leisure group in Europe by revenue, and this venture in Pune is a step towards our international foray in the thriving Indian economic ecosystem.”

Prashant Talwalkar, Director, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness, said, “The launch of ‘David Lloyd Clubs Talwalkars’ is a milestone for us, to expand into the health and leisure club market in India and raise the bar with international and premium infrastructure and great customer experience.”