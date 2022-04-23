Deal with Future Retail cannot be implemented: Reliance Industries

The deal with Future Retail “cannot be implemented,” said Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail.

In a statement to the exchanges on Saturday, Reliance Industries’ retail arm, Reliance Retail, said, “The Future Group companies comprising Future Retail Limited (FRL) and other listed companies involved in the scheme have intimated the results of the voting on the scheme of arrangement by their shareholders and creditors at their respective meetings.”

It added, “As per these results, the shareholders and unsecured creditors of FRL have voted in favour of the scheme. But the secured creditors of FRL have voted against the scheme. In view thereof, the subject scheme of arrangement cannot be implemented.”

The ₹24,713-crore deal between Reliance Industries and Future Retail has been derailed with nearly 70 per cent of the secured creditors rejecting the proposal. The results of the shareholders’ voting that had taken place on Wednesday were disclosed on Friday by Future Retail.

Vote share

The Kishore Biyani-owned Future Retail informed the stock exchanges that it has secured 85.9 per cent of the shareholder votes in favour of the deal with Reliance. More than 78 per cent of shareholders and unsecured creditors supported the deal but FRL did not get the requisite 75 per cent favourable voting from secured creditors.

Future Retail’s lenders are led by Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Central Bank, Axis Bank, and IDBI Bank.

Intense legal dispute

In August 2020, Reliance had agreed to buy out assets of multiple companies of Future Group. It had decided to buy the assets for the logistics, retail and wholesale businesses of the Kishore Biyani-owned company, among others, for a valuation of ₹24,713 crore.

However, Amazon, which had invested ₹1,400 crore in one of the Future Group companies in 2019 had opposed this deal. It had dragged Future Group’s companies into arbitration on grounds that it violated an agreement in which Reliance was a restricted party.

After the e-commerce giant won an interim award in its favour, it moved Indian courts to seek enforcement of the award. This was countered by the Future Group. Since then, multiple cases have been filed in different courts by both sides. These cases may be withdrawn now since the deal in the question itself is in jeopardy.

The litigations, according to Future Group that has been making losses for at least five quarters now, has further eroded the company’s financial strength. The company has defaulted on payments to lenders and vendors, among others. Market experts said that the lenders may now drag Future Retail into the insolvency process unless Amazon steps in to help with a strategic investor.