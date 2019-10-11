DealShare raises $11 million from Matrix Partners, Falcon Edge

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
Jaipur-based social e-commerce start-up DealShare has raised $11 million (about ₹78 crore) through Series A and seed rounds of funding jointly from venture capital major Matrix Partners India and Falcon Edge Capital, among others.
The company operates in the e-commerce space with a business model targeted at middle-income and lower income groups in non-metro, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. DealShare sells grocery and household essential goods through social vitality model. The products are sourced directly from local manufacturers & suppliers and DealShare offers discount on every item on its list, with buyers being able to gain further price reductions when they engage in group buying with friends and family members.
The latest round also saw participation from partners of DST Global, Omidyar Network India and few leading angel investors, the company said.
The funds will be used for city expansion, developing artificial intelligence-based solutions and indigenous logistics network.
“We plan to expand to 100 cities by March. We will also increase use of AI to understand customer behaviour and provide better experience,” said Sourjyendu Medda, Chief Business Officer & Head of Sourcing.
"To keep the cost of delivery low, we need to invest in logistics infrastructure. We are creating a network of small time local entrepreneurs, who can also be delivery partners to integrate our supply chain," he added.
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Biocon at current levels. Following an ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...