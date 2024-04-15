Deepika Padukone’s self-care brand 82°E, today announced a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail’s beauty platform, TIRA. This collaboration marks an expansion from 82°E’s D2C model to first-time retail experience in the country through an online and offline presence.

82°E is expanding its reach by making its popular Skincare, Body Care and Men’s range, featuring products like Ashwagandha Bounce, Lotus Splash and Turmeric Shield available on TIRA. 82°E products, previously accessible through the D2C platform, will now extend their reach to the Tira platform, marking their offline debut at handpicked Tira stores in select markets across North, West and South India.

Isha M Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, stated, “We are excited to partner with 82°E, a brand renowned for its commitment to self-care and holistic wellness. This collaboration takes forward TIRA’s vision to bring accessible yet aspirational beauty to every Indian and allows us to provide our customers with access to a range of premium skincare products. Together, we aim to elevate the self-care experience for consumers everywhere, introducing 82°E products to offline retail for the very first time.”

Speaking about the partnership, Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E, said, “We’re thrilled to announce that 82°E is now on TIRA, online and in-stores. This collaboration is an outcome of our shared values: to simplify skincare and to make self-care an effective and enjoyable part of our everyday lives. “