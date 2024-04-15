Clientell, a revenue operations start-up, has raised $2.5 million in a seed round of funding led by Blume Ventures with participation from Chiratae Ventures, Artha Venture Fund and Silicon Valley based Z5 Capital.

The company had previously raised $600,000 from Chiratae Ventures’ sonic cohort at the end of 2021, co-led by Artha Venture fund. The funds will be used for the strengthening of the company’s products and expanding the team.

Clientell is a RevOps company which deploys custom forecasting processes and Machine Learning (ML) models for each customer. Clientell was founded by BITS Pilani alumni Saahil Dhaka and Neil Sarkar, during their final year of college in 2021.

The company provides a conversational interface which can be used from any medium wherever the user is working. Clientell claims to direct their focus towards leveraging AI to improve productivity, reduce costs spent on multiple tools and increase data quality.

The team is focused on building the core AI platform with traditional machine learning. | Photo Credit: ANDY

Useful AI products

Saahil Dhaka, Founder & CEO, said, “When the world is talking about 10 times developers, we’re focused on bringing useful AI products to help 10 times salespeople, CRM developers, and GTM leaders.”

Clientell’s users are primarily chief revenue officers and go-to-market leaders using their AI-copilot to boost GTM execution and optimise pipeline governance and forecasting. The company is currently working with initial design partners and early adopters spanning growth-stage SaaS companies and large pharmaceutical companies.

The team is focused on building the core AI platform and core AI capabilities around combining generative AI with traditional machine learning to provide insights to decision-makers in a conversational medium.

“We strongly believe that Revenue Operations as a space can be disrupted with the advent of newer technologies. Saahil and Neil continue to impress us with their vision, and early customer feedback on the platform that they have built has been super positive. Very happy to be part of the Clientell journey and to continue to support them in this financing round,” said Venkatesh Peddi, Managing Director and Partner, Chiratae Ventures.

