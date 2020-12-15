Steadview Capital invests $25 m in Delhivery through secondary route

Steadview Capital, a leading global investment firm has invested in Delhivery, India’s largest and fastest growing supply chain company through a secondary route.

Steadview bought $25 million worth of secondary shares from an early investor in Delhivery. With its nationwide network extending beyond 17,500 pin codes and 2,300 cities, the company provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, LTL and FTL freight, reverse logistics, cross-border, B2B and B2C warehousing and technology services.

Speaking about the investment, Ravi Mehta, founder and CIO of Steadview Capital said: “We are excited to partner with the excellent management team of Delhivery, which is transforming the logistics industry in India across e-commerce and traditional industry verticals. The company’s tech-centric approach has been a key enabler in ensuring faster delivery speeds, decreasing logistics costs, and increasing e-commerce adoption in the country over the last decade.”

“We believe Delhivery is well-positioned to become the largest logistics company in India and is poised for a strong growth trajectory in the years to come,” he added.

Currently managing $3 billion in AUM, Steadview Capital is one of the largest backers of Indian consumer internet and enterprise tech firms. Along with Delhivery, Steadview’s portfolio includes Dream11, Freshworks, Lenskart, Nykaa, Ola, Policybazaar, UC, Unacademy, Zenoti, and Zomato among others.

“We are delighted to welcome Steadview Capital onto our cap table. We’ve known Steadview and Ravi for quite some time, and it’s great to have them join us for this next phase of Delhivery’s journey. Steadview is a long-term investor and we see them playing a key role as Delhivery heads towards the public markets in the next 12-15 months,” added Sahil Barua, founder and CEO of Delhivery.

Delhivery claims to have successfully fulfilled over 800 million transactions since inception and today works with over 10,000 direct customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and over 450 leading enterprises and brands.