Steadview Capital invests $25 m in Delhivery through secondary route

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Steadview Capital, a leading global investment firm has invested in Delhivery, India’s largest and fastest growing supply chain company through a secondary route.
Steadview bought $25 million worth of secondary shares from an early investor in Delhivery. With its nationwide network extending beyond 17,500 pin codes and 2,300 cities, the company provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, LTL and FTL freight, reverse logistics, cross-border, B2B and B2C warehousing and technology services.
ALSO READ: How FMCG firms reinventing distribution strategies to beat Covid-19 blues
Speaking about the investment, Ravi Mehta, founder and CIO of Steadview Capital said: “We are excited to partner with the excellent management team of Delhivery, which is transforming the logistics industry in India across e-commerce and traditional industry verticals. The company’s tech-centric approach has been a key enabler in ensuring faster delivery speeds, decreasing logistics costs, and increasing e-commerce adoption in the country over the last decade.”
“We believe Delhivery is well-positioned to become the largest logistics company in India and is poised for a strong growth trajectory in the years to come,” he added.
Currently managing $3 billion in AUM, Steadview Capital is one of the largest backers of Indian consumer internet and enterprise tech firms. Along with Delhivery, Steadview’s portfolio includes Dream11, Freshworks, Lenskart, Nykaa, Ola, Policybazaar, UC, Unacademy, Zenoti, and Zomato among others.
ALSO READ: Sequoia Capital India tops list of investors in unicorns
“We are delighted to welcome Steadview Capital onto our cap table. We’ve known Steadview and Ravi for quite some time, and it’s great to have them join us for this next phase of Delhivery’s journey. Steadview is a long-term investor and we see them playing a key role as Delhivery heads towards the public markets in the next 12-15 months,” added Sahil Barua, founder and CEO of Delhivery.
Delhivery claims to have successfully fulfilled over 800 million transactions since inception and today works with over 10,000 direct customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and over 450 leading enterprises and brands.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1369 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134513851400 Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while ...
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...