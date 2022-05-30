hamburger

Delhivery reports ₹120-crore loss in Q4 FY22

BL New Delhi Bureau | May 30 | Updated on: May 30, 2022
Total income more than doubled to ₹2,127 crore

Logistics company, Delhivery, reported a loss of approximately ₹120 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Losses widened by approximately 1 per cent y-o-y.

For the period under review total income more than doubled to ₹2,127 crore as against the ₹1,032 crore it reported in the year-ago-period.

For the full fiscal, the company saw its net loss widen by 143 per cent, y-o-y to ₹1,011 while the total income increased 83 per cent y-o-y to ₹7,038 crore.

In a note to its accounts, the company added that it had acquired 100 per cent stake in Spoton Logistics Private Limited—engaged in the domestic road business and air business— for a consideration of ₹1,521.6 crore via share purchase agreement dated July 29, 2021.

Post the completion of acquisition, Spoton Logistics has become 100 per cent subsidiary of Delhivery, with effect from August 24, 2021.

Published on May 30, 2022
