Dettol brings new users to its fold in India, step-change in product penetration : Reckitt Global CEO

Four-fold rise in dishwasher sales in India helps grow Finish dishwasher detergent

Global consumer products major Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has made significant gains in terms of growing penetration of its product portfolio in India bringing first-time users to its fold.

With growing focus on health and hygiene due to the pandemic, the company known for brands such as Dettol and Harpic, has also been focusing on ramping up its distribution in the country.

Growth opportunities in India

Speaking at an investor meet on Thursday, Reckitt’s Global Chief Executive Officer Laxman Narasimhan said there are strong growth opportunities for the company in developing markets such as India.

“In India, we have continued to build penetration of our liquid hand wash and antiseptic liquids. As we all seek to keep our families safe in these unusual times, good hygienic practices are the foundation for health, and these have never been more important,” he said.

“But the real difference in Dettol is that in our key developing markets such as India and China, we have seen a step change in penetration, with many consumers using the brand for the first time,” he added.

The company said that it has been driving distribution and education among consumers and believes there are significant headroom opportunities in core Dettol markets.

In its full year earnings statement for 2021, Reckitt said, “Developing markets LFL (like-for-like) net revenue growth was over 6 per cent for the full year with broad-based growth across our regions, in particular India and Middle East.”

Uptick in Finish sales

With growing adoption of dishwashers in India in the past two years, Reckitt’s dishwasher detergent Finish has begun witnessing an uptick.

“Our Finish business in emerging markets has grown around 80 per cent since 2019. We established Finish in a number of very nascent markets, which whilst individually small at the moment, have significant long-term growth potential. India, for example, has seen a four-fold increase in dishwashers since Covid, a country where we have the market-leading brand in auto dish (automatic dishwashing),” Narasimhan added.

Meanwhile talking about its intimate wellness business, the company said that increased distribution and improved display execution has helped Durex gain over 200 basis points in market share making it the number two condom brand in India.