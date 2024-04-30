The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered the removal of Vistara's training head Vikram Mohan Dayal over certain lapses in simulator training. While the airline has been forced to cut flights because of stretched duty rosters, its training practices came under the scanner after the DGCA issued a show cause notice earlier this month.

Pilots transitioning from one fleet to another are required to undergo training on a simulator before released for actual flying duty. One such training module known as zero flight time training (ZFTT) needs to be done within 45 days of a skill test as per regulatory norms.

An internal review carried out by the airline revealed over ten cases of pilots not completing ZFTT within the stipulated period. A show cause notice was issued and the airline has been directed to remove Dayal from the post of training head following a probe. Dayal continues to be in the airline but can't hold the post following the DGCA action. Dayal didn't respond to a text message. Vistara declined to comment.