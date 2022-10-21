The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revoked the 50 per cent restriction on SpiceJet flights with effect from October 30.

While the DGCA is yet to issue a clear order on withdrawal of restrictions on SpiceJet, the new winter schedule released by the aviation regulator said SpiceJet has been allowed to operate 3,193 flight departures per week – this is 6.6 per cent higher departures than what was approved for the winter schedule of 2021.

“This means that the airline will now operate its entire flight schedule and any cap on restriction goes away,” a senior DGCA official. The winter schedule is effective from October 30, 2022, till March 25, 2023.

Incidentally, on September 21, the DGCA extended the cap on SpiceJet’s operating capacity till October 29.

The airline came under regulatory surveillance in July after a series of incidents related to technical glitches. On July 27, the aviation sector regulator limited the number of flights the airline could operate to 50 per cent of its summer schedule for a period of eight weeks. As a result, SpiceJet was allowed a maximum of 2,096 flight departures a week.

