Dhathri gets license for Ayush-SG tablet production

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on September 03, 2021

It is under the brand name Myactin

Dhathri Ayurveda Pvt Ltd., a renowned Ayurveda brand in South India, has received the licence for the manufacture and distribution of Ayush-SG tablets in Kerala under the brand name Myactin.

Myactin Ayush-SG tablets, an effective treatment for joint pain, swelling, and muscle pain has been developed by Central Council for Research and Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) under the AYUSH Ministry. Earlier Dhathri Ayurveda also received the licence for the manufacture of Ayush64 tablets developed by Ayush Ministry for the treatment of Covid.

S.Sajikumar, Managing Director, Dhathri Ayurveda handed over the first batch of the tablet to M. R. Vasudevan Namboothiri, the former Director of Ayurveda Medical Education and the former Principal of Govt. Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dhathri Ayurveda has also extended its pain product portfolio with a Pain relief roll-on -- Dhathri Myactin Ortho Roll-on with the benefits of Mahanarayana Thailam. It is used for back pain, joint pain, muscle pain, swelling and sprain.

Published on September 03, 2021

