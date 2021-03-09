Dhunseri Ventures to focus on confectionery business

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Following exit of the Kolkata-based Dhanukas of the Dhunseri group from the restaurant business in India, Chandra Kumar Dhanuka, Chairman, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, has said that the focus now is “on growing the cakes and confectionery vertical in Singapore”.
Dhunseri operates in the segment through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Twelve Cupcakes Pte, where it had acquired a majority stake in 2017 as a part of its diversification exercise. Twelve Cupcakes is expected to generate profits for FY21 (to be included in consolidated results of Dhunseri Ventures) and is expected to have a topline contribution of ₹65-70 crore (Singapore $12-13 million).
Apart from this, the petrochemicals business and upcoming polyester films unit in Bengal (at an estimated investment of over ₹400 crore) will continue to be the focus.
“We will also concentrate on the tea businesses in India and Africa,” he said. The tea business – one of the oldest verticals of the group – was demerged into another listed company, Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd with tea estates in Assam and Africa.
In 2019, the company sold the packet tea brands – Lal Ghora and Kala Ghora – to Tata Global Beverages for ₹101 crore. Dhunseri Tea had a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹325 crore and a net profit of over ₹55 crore for the April-December 2020 period.
In May 2017, the Dhunseri group had expanded into food space - from their then core businesses of petrochemicals and tea - through a master franchisee agreement with USA-based pizza restaurant chain, Uno Pizzeria & Grill.
Months later, they roped-in Harshavardhan Neotia of Ambuja Neotia and Choicest Enterprise was offered a controlling stake in the group’s food venture. Now, on Monday, Dhunseri group exited the restaurant business in India; and has divested their 25 per cent in the joint venture in favor of Ambuja Neotia Group for ₹72,500 at 0.01 paise per equity share.
The JV faced had a loss of ₹2.67 core as per stock market notifications. There are three Uno restaurants in India, set up since 2019, – one each at Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru. Their expansion plans were, however, hit due to the pandemic.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...