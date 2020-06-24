Did RIL benefit from SEBI easing rights-issue norm?

They could be unconnected. But the ₹53,000 crore rights offer of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in May was preceded by an innocuous tweak by SEBI to one of its rules governing rights issues in the market.
On April 21, SEBI said that it would allow companies even with pending prosecution proceedings to raise money through fast-track rights issues. The rules were eased thus so that companies under stress due to the Covid-19 lockdown could raise funds. RIL announced its rights issue a few days later, on April 30.
As per the earlier regulatory norm, any company that had any case or prosecution proceedings pending with SEBI was not allowed to raise money through the fast-track right issue route. RIL is currently in an adjudication proceeding relating to allegations of insider trading, levelled by SEBI. Therefore the company could not have raised money in fast-track mode under the earlier rule.
A fast-track issue is where the company does not require SEBI approval. Just 20 days after announcing the rights issue, RIL opened its books to mobilise funds, on May 20, and closed them in June. RIL’s rights issue was oversubscribed 1.59 times.
Both SEBI and RIL did not respond to an email query. A source close to RIL said that while the relaxation of rules by SEBI may have benefited Reliance, the rights issue was planned months in advance, even before the Covid-19 lockdown happened.
“SEBI has been making changes to several of its norms to help companies raise funding on the back of the emergency situation (Covid crisis). One such relaxation was for rights issues. RIL got an advantage but even other companies are on an equal footing,” said a senior Mumbai-based equities lawyer.
Thank you for being a loyal user of Portfolio.
Portfolio will be a paid section hereon.
Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs.
Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.
What You'll Get
-
Web + Mobile
Access exclusive content of the Hindu Businessline across desktops, tablet and mobile device.
-
Exclusive Portfolio and Investment Advice, Banking, Lifestyle and Specials
Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.
-
Ad free experience
Experience cleaner site with zero ads and faster load times.
-
Personalised dashboard
Customize your preference and get a personalized recommendation of stories based on your interest.
Published on
June 24, 2020
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism