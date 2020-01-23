Digital ad industry to cross ₹50,000-crore-mark by 2025: Dentsu Aegis report

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Digital advertising industry in the country is projected to cross the ₹50,000 crore-mark by 2025 supported by faster internet adoption, proliferation of smartphones on the back of cheap data plans and technology advancement, according to a report by Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), a global ad and marketing services group.
In 2019, the digital advertising industry grew at a faster clip of 26 per cent to touch the ₹13,683 crore-mark. “Digital ad industry is expected to grow at 27 per cent to reach ₹17,377 crore by the end of 2020,” it said, adding that it will further grow to ₹58,550 crore by the end of 2025, clocking a CAGR of 27.42 per cent.
“Advancements in marketing technologies and subsequent fusion with marketing creativity, along with the advent of 5G technology and increased adoption of E-commerce advertising will lead to the evolution of content for the next 500 million internet users, thereby catapulting the digital media industry towards the ₹50,000 crore milestone by 2025,” the DAN Digital Report 2020 stated.
Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and Chairman, India, Dentsu Aegis Network, said, “The media and advertising industry is shifting at a rapid speed and digital is certainly taking charge. Consumers are leaving behind huge digital footprints and there is a lot more emphasis on managing data and developing martech capabilities, now. 2020 is expected to witness a major change in advertising in India, with digital becoming a bigger medium.”
“In fact, by 2021, its should surpass that of print. Yet, despite this progressive swing, the industry has failed to come together to agree upon a common measurement metric for digital. As leaders in digital, Dentsu Aegis Network today stands at the forefront of this evolution and understands the need to have more information on digital,” he added.
Meanwhile, the overall ad industry market size grew by 9.4 per cent to ₹68,457 crore by the end of last year. Television took the largest share of media spends (39 per cent), followed by print media (29 per cent) and digital media. The Indian advertising industry is expected to grow by 10.9 per cent to ₹75,952 crore by end of 2020 and will achieve a market size of ₹1,33,921 crore by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.83 per cent, the DAN Digital report added.
