Dish TV AGM adjourns after rejecting 4 of 6 resolutions

The annual general meeting of satellite television provider Dish TV ended sine die (adjourned without an appointed date of resumption) after shareholders rejected four of the six AGM resolutions. The board of directors said the stalemate was due to shareholders’ refusal to approve the adoption of the financial statements (on a standalone and consolidated basis) for financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Shareholders also rejected the proposed appointment of Rakesh Mohan as independent non-executive directorand SN Dhawan & Co LLP as statutory auditors in place of Walker Chandiok & Co LLP.

“The Board of Directors of the company at the subsequent meeting shall finalise the requisite steps to be undertaken by the company in respect of holding the adjourned AGM, which will be subject to receipt of such necessary approval as may be applicable,” noted Dish in its exchange filing.