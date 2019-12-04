Companies

Dr Reddy’s launches Bortezomib injection in US

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 04, 2019 Published on December 04, 2019

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has launched Bortezomib for Injection approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“We’re pleased to bring this product to market for the customers and patients who will benefit from this cost efficient alternative in the market place,” explains Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

The injection is meant for intravenous use only and is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma and for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy.

At 12.35, the stocks of Dr Reddy’s were trading 0.82 per cent higher at ₹2,882.55

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
