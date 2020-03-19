Companies

Dr Reddy’s launches naloxone hydrochloride injection in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched naloxone hydrochloride injection pre-filled syringes in the US market.

The launched product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Narcan injection approved by the USFDA.

“We are pleased to bring our second product to market that has been designated as a competitive generic therapy (CGT) by the USFDA,” Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said in a release. “With a CGT designation, we have 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product.”

Naloxone hydrochloride injections had US sales of approximately $31 million for the 12 months ended January 2020, according to IQVIA Health data.

Dr Reddy’s naloxone hydrochloride injection is available in 2 mL single-dose prefilled syringes.

