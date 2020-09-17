Dr.Reddy’s launches OTC eye care solution in US market

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the launch of its over-the-counter (OTC) olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution in the US market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Solution USP 0.2% and 0.1% are indicated for the temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander. USP 0.1% is also indicated for the temporary relief of red eyes.

“This launch marks the entry of Dr.Reddy’s into the OTC eye care space, and is a testament to our deep capabilities in bringing store-brand equivalents of Rx-to-OTC switches to the US market,” says Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories. “We are very excited to extend our strategic collaboration with Gland Pharma to bring these products to the market. We thank the teams at Gland and Dr.Reddy’s, whose hard work and efforts have enabled the execution of this launch in such a short time frame.”

Dr.Reddy’s olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution USP 0.2% is available in a 2.5-ml bottle and USP 0.1% in 5-ml bottle size.