E-car rental marketplace Zyppys raises Pre-Series-A

Zyppys, an electronic platform for car rental service providers, has raised Pre-Series-A funds from from US investors Srinivasa Kalapala, Vice-President (IT Global Strategies) at Verizon and Vinod Koppurapu, Engineering Director at Google. They made the investments in their personal capacity.

“We are an agregator of aggregators where car rental firms can offer their inventory on our platform. They can integrate their inventory using their APIs,” Madhu Raghunayakula, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Zyppys, told BusinessLine.

Using the proceeds, the startup is planning to expand its operations to the National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai and Kolkata in 2020. “Besides roping in key players in the car rental space, we would like to strengthen the technology platform,” Rajani Kanigiri Kasu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zyppys, said.

The investors committed about $2 million that would flow in phases. The firm is planning for a Series-A round of $5 million in 2020.

The car rental market place developed by the four-year-old Hyderabad-startup lets customers compare and rent cars from top car rental companies. They can book both self-drive cars or a chauffeur driven car for rent.

Siddhartha Pahwa, former Chief Executive Officer of Meru Cabs, joined Zyppys as a Director. Alok Jain, Managing Director at Trans-Consult Asia, Hong Kong, is an advisor to the firm.

“The platform quickly searches the data base and provides the best deal to the customers. As they key in their itinerary, the algorithm automatically matches them with the best deal based on price and offers,” Rajana said.

Zyppys claims to have an aggregated inventory of 20,000 chauffeur- driven and 15,000 self-drive cars on the platform. The network has about 22 top car rental companies including Revv, Mychoize, Driven, Savaari Car Rentals, Aha Taxis and Eco Car Rental.