E-commerce marketplace Meesho has made the platform inclusive for non-GST sellers. The technological adaptations will enable non-GST sellers to start selling on the platform from October 1, 2023.

The move comes in response to the recent announcement made by the GST Council that allows e-commerce platforms to onboard non-GST sellers with a turnover of up to ₹40 lakh, the company said in a release.

The move is expected to potentially unlock 15-20 million sellers from historically under-penetrated States for the company. Additionally, the e-commerce unicorn recognises the unique characteristics of non-GST sellers, such as their high motivation and locally relevant selection from categories such as fashion, consumer electronics, and home and kitchen.

Empowering entrepreneurs

According to the company, based on industry insights, it has been observed that 1.2 million sellers drop out every year during the registration process due to GST requirements. The move by the government will empower entrepreneurs and businesses from various sectors, geographical regions, and diverse product selections to join the digital commerce revolution.Its technology enhancements to accommodate non-GST sellers are multifaceted, ensuring a smooth transition and an optimal experience for all. The key changes include a simplified registration process, catalogue upload simplification, geo-restricted discovery, and enhanced shipping labels.

To support this transformation, Meesho is also developing new educational content tailored specifically for non-GST sellers. This educational material will be available on the Supplier Panel and YouTube, enabling non-GST sellers to adapt to the e-commerce landscape and scale their businesses rapidly.

“We believe that this exemption will not only open up vast horizons for aspiring entrepreneurs but also contribute significantly to enriching our product offerings and enhancing our consumers’ experiences. We look forward to this transformative journey, committed to our goal of digitising 10 million sellers by 2027,” said Vidit Aatrey, co-founder and CEO of Meesho.