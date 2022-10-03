E-commerce reported 35 per cent y-o-y growth during the first leg of festival season sales, according to SaaS e-commerce platform Unicommerce.

Personal care and electronic segment reported over 60 per cent growth over the last year. Health and pharma reported 37 per cent growth followed by FMCG segment with 41 per cent growth. Fashion segment reported a comparatively slower growth with 10 per cent rise in order volumes.

Unicommerce also reported over 40 per cent YoY growth in festival order volumes in Tier-III cities and over 24 per cent growth in Tier-II volumes. Together Tier- II and Tier III constitute almost 60 per cent of the market share.

Sale event

E-commerce major Flipkart recorded over 1 billion customer visits in its eight-day festive sale event -The Big Billion Days (TBBD)- this year. The company said 60 per cent of customers came from Tier-2 and -3 cities and over 50 per cent of Flipkart’s transacting sellers saw a 1.5x increase in their business.

Internet commerce unicorn Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale recorded around 3.34 crore orders during the five-day event, up 68 per cent from the previous year’s sale. The company added that nearly 60 per cent of all orders came from Tier IV+ cities.

During this year’s sale on Meesho, categories such as ‘kitchen utilities’ grew 116 per cent; ‘beauty & personal care’ grew 109 per cent and ‘luggage and travel accessories’ grew 99 per cent.

Myntra recorded 1.2 million new customers during this festival sale, of which over 45 per cent visitors came from Tier -2/3 cities.

Festival travel

Parent of travel aggregator Cleartrip, Flipkart recorded 140 per cent increase in advance bookings for travel next year. Bhubaneswar, Goa and Jaipur were among the most popular domestic destinations, while Bangkok, Maldives and Singapore topped the international travel of choice.

“Bookings for 4- and 5-star properties were 350 per cent higher, signifying how customers are moving towards luxury travel and hence such demand,” the company added.

Yatra.com witnessed a 50-60 per cent increase in booking enquiries during this festival season compared to last year’s (2021). There has been a 70 per cent increase in booking enquiries specifically for hotels as compared to last year, according to Aditya Gupta, Senior Vice-President, Hotels and Holidays, Yatra.com.

Hospitality major OYO saw a healthy rise in booking enquiries by 90-100 per cent for the festival season compared to 2021.

The company expects the highest demand to stem from Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai. Among leisure destinations, there is a significant uptick in cities like Goa, Puri and Visakhapatnam.

“The confidence comes at the back of significant demand for forward bookings that we have been receiving ahead of the Durga Puja and Diwali holidays,” said an OYO spokesperson