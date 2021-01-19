Earth Energy EV plans six new vehicles this year for India market

Mumbai-based automotive start-up Earth Energy EV is planning to launch six new commercial and non-commercial vehicles this year for the India market, with 96 per cent localisation. With its manufacturing plant located in Mumbai, the company aims to produce 4,500 electric vehicles (EV) this year.

Earth Energy EV is also in advanced stages of setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Maharashtra with an annual capacity of 65,000 units. Investments for the new facility were not immediately disclosed.

The company will be producing EV batteries in India, which would bring down costs considerably. Earth Energy vehicles are compliant with all public charging stations being set up by both government and private players, it said in a statement.

The company’s portfolio of commercial vehicles includes cargo vans, garbage collection mini vans, schools buses and four-wheelers, while its non-commercial portfolio includes scooters and motorbikes (two-wheelers).

The company uses Indian original equipment manufacturers products for its power solutions and components for its EVs.

“We have diligently invested three-and-a-half years to perfect the vehicles and underlying technologies to make reliable and affordable EVs. We are witnessing a huge demand for EV adoption in the Indian market. Our indigenised vehicles are made ground up to put a dent in the stereotypical electric mobility landscape in India,” Rushi Shenghani, CEO and Founder of Earth Energy, said.

The company had earlier raised funds from private investors and been a part of the SmartCity Dubai Accelerator Programme in 2018. The funding was used to hire talent, strengthen the sales network, and make the vehicles production-ready by enhancing original equipment manufacturer relations and supply chain.

Incepted in late 2017, Earth Energy is involved in the development of electric motorcycles, scooters, commercial vehicles, autonomous vehicle drivetrains for global consumers, and EV smart chargers.