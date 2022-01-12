Easemytrip announces bonus shares

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Online travel platform EaseMyTrip has announced that the board of Directors has approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 out of its free reserves created out of profit, subject to the shareholders’ approval through postal ballot. The record date will be announced in due course.
The bonus shares come after the company announced a profit jump of more than four-fold in Q2FY22, generating strong and sustainable value for its stakeholders. In an effort to strengthen the non-air segment, EaseMyTrip has also recently announced acquiring companies like Spree Hospitality, Traviate and Yolobus. On the back of this growth across all segments, the company has also declared interim dividends twice since its listing in March 2021.
Commenting on the issuance of bonus shares, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “Despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic, EaseMyTrip has consistently recorded profitable results due to a sustainable and resilient business model. Looking at the new avenues for growth from the non-air segment and our continued focus on financial and operational efficiency, we will continue to generate value for our stakeholders. Through the issuance of bonus shares, we want to reward our existing shareholders, allowing them to increase their equity in the group and gain greater exposure to our future growth.”
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Target Maturity Funds are ideal for investors who want some return predictability and have an investment goal ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...