EaseMyTrip net profit up 125 per cent in Q1

New Delhi, July 29 EaseMyTrip, the country’s second largest online travel booking platform saw an over 125 per cent jump in net profit, y-o-y, to ₹33.7 crore during the April-June quarter. Net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹14.9 crore.

For the quarterly period, its Gross Booking Revenue increased by 366 per cent, to ₹1,663 crore, up from ₹357 crore reported in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Adjusted revenue for Q1 FY-23 , stood at ₹132 crore, up by nearly 170 per cent.

“In spite of the challenges that came while the travel and tourism industry is reviving from the pandemic, EaseMyTrip has been instrumental in generating remarkable profits and reflecting resilience and strong fundamentals which have earned the trust of its stakeholders as well,” the company said in a statement.

Newer markets

The company said, it has entered into new markets which include New Zealand, where it is incorporating a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary; this is in addition to its other subsidiaries in Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, the US.

“We are witnessing the golden era for the Indian OTAs as the travel and aviation industry is showing an upward growth trajectory....” it said in a quarterly review statement.

In Q1FY23, the air segment booking was up by 212 per cent; and hotel nights booking grew by 409 per cent. The trains, buses and others non-air travel segment registered a growth of 132 per cent for the quarter.