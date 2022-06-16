ED to continue questioning Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case on Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate stretched into the third consecutive day on Wednesday in the National Herald money laundering case. After questioning him for about ten hours, Rahul Gandhi was asked to join the investigation again on Thursday by the ED officials, said sources.

The agency officials, however, are tight-lipped on the outcome of Wayanad MP’s prolonged questioning, which started from about 11 am and continued till Wednesday night — a pattern visible since Monday when Rahul was summoned to appear before the investigators under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

Rahul Gandhi went to ED’s ‘Pravartan Bhawan’ office along with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She returned after dropping him at the ED office. The opposition leader took a lunch break at around 4 pm and returned to appear before the probe agency.

Congress workers and leaders, meanwhile continued to protest against their leader’s questioning which has been dubbed as political vendetta. Many Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi police, which said the opposition party did not seek permission for protest on Wednesday and launched agitation in places barred due to a Supreme Court order.