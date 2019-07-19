EEPC India signs pact with CSIR-AMPRI to educate MSMEs on materials science and engineering

EEPC India has signed a pact with CSIR-AMPRI advocating use of alternative material in engineering. The MoU intends to educate MSMEs on materials science and engineering.

This will enable them to move up value chain for sustainability and also ensure high quality standards of engineering exports, the council said in a release. EEPC India Technology Centre, in this regard, organised a day-long session on usage of alternative materials.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s AMPRI (or the Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute would impart the required expertise to EEPC India members. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Processes Research Institute is the country’s premier R&D Institution of Advanced Materials and Processes. The MoU was signed between Adhip Mitra, Addl Executive Director & Secretary, EEPC India and SKS Rathore Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR- AMPRI.

According to Ravi Sehgal, Chairman EEPC India, the MOU will enable engineering exporters to benefit from eminent scientists of AMPRI and bring improvement in their production techniques using alternative materials. Indian engineering exports have been growing by 10 per cent with variation, reaching a historic high of $ 81 Billion during FY19. This is over 25 per cent of India's total exports.

Plans are also afoot to have a technology Centre here in the city. “We have an EEPC India Technology Centre in Bengaluru and also the one we would be opening shortly in Kolkata , with a view to develop export product by providing a forum for Industry and Academia discussion and learning'' Sehgal said at the seminar, as per a release by EEPC.