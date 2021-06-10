Emergency shutdown of Reliance’s FCCU unit at Jamnagar refinery

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said it has shut a secondary unit at its export-focussed refinery from June 6 which could delay some product shipments, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit (FCCU) in the special economic zone (SEZ) refinery at Jamnagar had to be taken for an emergency shutdown on June 6, the company said, without disclosing the reason for the shutdown.

“All other units at the Jamnagar refining complex are operating normally. Consequently, some product shipments may get delayed and we are working to minimize the impact on our customers. The FCCU unit is being repaired on top priority and is expected to be restarted expeditiously,” it added.

The refining complex in Jamnagar has two refineries. The 704,000 barrels per day (bpd) export-oriented unit is close to the 330,000 bpd refinery that mostly sell products in the local market.