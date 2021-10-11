Enzia Ventures, Kunal Shah invest in leap.club

A community-led professional network for women, leap.club has raised $810,000 in pre-series A round led by Enzia Ventures, Kunal Shah, along with 13 leap.club community members.

Existing investors Whiteboard Capital, Titan Capital and Artha India Ventures also participated in the round. leap.club had earlier raised $380,000 as part of its seed round in July 2020.

The company will use these funds to build engagement, sales and technology teams. leap.club aims to onboard 100,000 members in the next 18-24 months. Currently, the platform has over 3,000 members hailing from various industries such as finance, social impact, law and FMCG. The platform enables members to form new connections, form or join micro-communities, and book executive coaching sessions among other things.

Additionally, the platform organises 3-4 moderated discussions and skill-sharpening workshops with industry leaders every month. Past speakers included the likes of Shaheen Mistri, Mukesh Bansal, Kunal Bahl, Mohit Bhatnagar, and Abanti Sankaranarayanan.

Commenting on the development, former Zomato executives, Ragini Das and Anand Sinha said, “We have a bold mission and ambitious goals to build the best professional network globally with a strong focus on community and women. We want to hit 100,000 members in the next couple of years and launch globally. We already have members from 12 countries and will build complimentary product verticals (like learning and development) and jobs as we scale.”

What the firm does

The company claims to have enabled 10,000+ 1:1 connections, have over 50 active micro-communities, host 5-6 events and experiences every month. To protect member experience, leap.club onboards a limited number of members every month (they are scaling this to 1,000 new members/month). The company follows a waitlist and currently have over 12,000 women on the waitlist. Users go on the website and join the waitlist and then the team gets in touch and takes the process forward.

Namita Dalmia, Partner at Enzia Ventures said, “There is definitely a need for spaces supporting women’s networking in terms of style, needs and goals. Research says that not all networks are equal, and those with focus and quality fare better than those that are simply large. It is on these lines – focus and quality – that the founders of leap.club are building a professional networking platform for women. In less than a year, they have shown a strong product-market fit and a sharp focus on delivering quality experience for its members.”