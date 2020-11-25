ETG scheduled to meet today to discuss BSNL’s 4G plans

The Empowered Technology Group (ETG), headed by Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan, is scheduled to meet today to discuss state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd’s (BSNL) proposed plans to roll out 4G services, including issuing a tender.

A Technical Committee, constituted by the government, in its September 30report, had recommended that BSNL phase out 2G services in the next two years and concentrate only on 4G services.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar is slated to attend the meeting, while the operator will seek a Proof of Concept on the viability of 4G from the ETG, sources told BusinessLine.

Empowered Technical Group may look into BSNL’s 4G rollout next week