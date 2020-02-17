ETO Motors to facilitate clean, efficient connectivity for Delhi Metro passengers

ETO Motors, an Electric Mobility as a Service Provider, has announced its move to commence e- rickshaw first mile and last-mile services at select metro stations in Delhi.

The Consortium led by ETO Motors along with its partner Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Private Limited has received the expression of interest (EOI) from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited to kick-start the operations of these services in the national capital.

ETO Motors plans to launch the services by March 20, 2020. It will provide clean, safe and shared first- and last-mile connectivity to passengers of Delhi Metro.

DMRC has permitted the consortium following successful demonstration of capabilities of functional and operational requirements of e-rickshaws on January 13, 2020, and allowed it to commence operations at Yamuna Bank, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations in Delhi.

According to the EOI, the consortium will be allotted dedicated space for parking/stabling of e-rickshaws and battery charging points for the purpose of pick-up and drop-off of passengers at these respective metro stations.

ETO Motors, a full-fledged electric mobility solutions and services company, which deploys multi-brand shared electric diverse fleets for cleaner cities. These fleets provide clean, safe, noise-free public transportation for first mile, last mile, and intra-city operations.

Biju Mathews, Chief Executive Officer, ETO Motors, said, “Our consortium has received the letter of acceptance from DMRC to launch our e-rickshaw services across four metro stations in Delhi. We are committed to providing clean, safe and shared mobility to the people of Delhi while ensuring lower carbon footprint. Our affordable mobility service will help passengers save on their travel expenses each day. With the launch of e-rickshaw services in these four metro stations, we would be catering to around 25,000 passengers daily.”

As per the EOI, the consortium will follow certain guidelines issued by DMRC which include providing the list of all e-auto models to be run from metro stations in advance to the Corporation. The e-rickshaw operator should also ensure that the drivers must wear a prescribed uniform, and display valid ID card and name badge while in service. All drivers will possess a valid driving license. A Project Manager will also be appointed to oversee the day-to-day operations of e-auto services.

Besides providing e-rickshaw services for both Delhi-NCR and Noida Metro Rail, ETO Motors is poised to launch both its e-auto and e-rickshaw services in the top 10 cities in the coming financial year by introducing about 5,000 electric mobility service units in the passenger segment and around 2,000 cargo vehicles for large e-commerce players.