EV manufacturer Gemopai to launch new mini-scooter ‘Miso’ in India

Auto manufacturer Gemopai is planning to launch its new electric vehicle- a mini scooter ‘Miso’ in India in June.

The electric scooter manufacturer on Tuesday announced its plan to launch its new mini scooter to enable better mobility amid Covid-19.

“Miso will be positioned as India’s first social distancing mini scooter and will be available in two variations,” the company said.

The two-wheeler will come with a loading carrier which can make it a good option for the delivery business, it said.

Thee electric vehicle will have different battery options with a range of 65 km in a single charge. It is likely to have a 1 KW battery and 250W motor specs.

The EV is completely assembled and manufactured in India with the exception of the battery which is imported.

Post its launch, Gemopai’s Miso will be available with 60 Gemopai dealers across the country.

The company which is a joint venture between Gemopai is a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, one of the largest e-vehicle manufacturers is set to launch its new eclectic vehicle keeping in mind the current state of mobility in the country. Two-wheelers are likely to gain more popularity in the country amid social distancing guidelines with less access to public transportation. Many companies are also focusing on electric two-wheelers.

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd for instance recently announced its acquisition of Etergo BV, an electric scooter OEM based out of Amsterdam as per previous reports.

The mobility company is planning to build its smart electric two-wheeler in partnership with Etergo and is planning its India launch for 2021.