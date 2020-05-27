Companies

EV manufacturer Gemopai to launch new mini-scooter ‘Miso’ in India

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on May 27, 2020 Published on May 27, 2020

Auto manufacturer Gemopai is planning to launch its new electric vehicle- a mini scooter ‘Miso’ in India in June.

The electric scooter manufacturer on Tuesday announced its plan to launch its new mini scooter to enable better mobility amid Covid-19.

“Miso will be positioned as India’s first social distancing mini scooter and will be available in two variations,” the company said.

The two-wheeler will come with a loading carrier which can make it a good option for the delivery business, it said.

Thee electric vehicle will have different battery options with a range of 65 km in a single charge. It is likely to have a 1 KW battery and 250W motor specs.

The EV is completely assembled and manufactured in India with the exception of the battery which is imported.

Post its launch, Gemopai’s Miso will be available with 60 Gemopai dealers across the country.

The company which is a joint venture between Gemopai is a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, one of the largest e-vehicle manufacturers is set to launch its new eclectic vehicle keeping in mind the current state of mobility in the country. Two-wheelers are likely to gain more popularity in the country amid social distancing guidelines with less access to public transportation. Many companies are also focusing on electric two-wheelers.

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd for instance recently announced its acquisition of Etergo BV, an electric scooter OEM based out of Amsterdam as per previous reports.

The mobility company is planning to build its smart electric two-wheeler in partnership with Etergo and is planning its India launch for 2021.

Published on May 27, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Deepak Nitrite standalone Q4 net doubles to ₹116 crore
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.