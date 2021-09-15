Febno Technologies to develop IT hub in Kerala

As part of enabling companies to provide IT and IT-related services in Kerala, Febno Technologies will establish an IT hub at Kinfra Techno Industrial Park, Kakkancheri, Malappuram.

Industries Minister P Rajeev handed over the consent letter to Febno Technologies at a function held at Kinfra Park. The 20,000 sq ft Centre for Excellence will be completed in four phases.

Febno Group, Managing Director, Muhammed Asheer said, the company aims at bringing cloud and security, enterprises applications, mobility, web, e-commerce, digital marketing, skill development, education and start-ups under one roof. As part of empowering women in developing their skills in innovation and technology, a project ‘Wintech Space’ will also be established.

With the completion of the project, he said around 250 direct employments will be created. Febno Technologies which started in Dubai during 2009 is providing IT service to several companies.

Febno, Middle East Operations Director, Afsal Ali said, this Centre of Excellence will be an outsourcing hub for several technological projects in the Middle East. Febno Technologies has the Microsoft Gold Partner and Google Cloud Partner in Asia Pacific and Middle East.