Ahmedabad, Nov 12 This edition of the FIFA World Cup will see Indian dairy consumers reach out for a health drink that is sure to give them a different kind of kick.

India’s top dairy brand Amul has tied up with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) to display the players’ images on its products, allowing Indian soccer fans to strike a connect with the likes of the Portuguese captain and forward Cristiano Ronaldo, or popular defender Ruben Dias, while relishing their favourite lassi.

Under Regional Sponsorship Agreement inked with FPF, Amul will be a regional sponsor for India of the Portugal National team until the end of 2023. This makes Amul the first Indian regional sponsor in the history of FPF.

Last month, the dairy giant signed a pact with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) for the first-ever regional sponsorship in India for the Argentinian team.

Jayen Mehta, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns the Amul brand, said, “Amul is proud to announce its association with FPF. Football is a global sport and has a huge fan following in India too. Sports and nutrition go hand-in-hand and through this association, we encourage football fans in India to take up physical fitness and nutrition for a healthy lifestyle.”

Nuno Moura, Chief Marketing Officer, FPF, said, “We are delighted to announce our first-ever brand partnership in India with a leading and reputable brand Amul. Portugal and India have a historical and powerful connection dating back centuries, which allowed for the mutual exchange of knowledge in a diversity of areas, as well as artistic and cultural influences. We are devoted to pursuing this pathway, now through football too, in a country that is very special to us, and which boasts millions of team Portugal fans. Portugal is India´s favorite team, immediately after the home team.”

“We had signed a pact with Argentina earlier, and now we have Portugal. So, Amul has both the top football players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on our consumer packs,” Mehta told businessline, adding that the partnership pact is a commercial deal for a period of one year.

Amul’s marketing strategy looks to ensure its presence at such marquee events, thereby, trying to connect with the target audience in an effective way. Earlier, Amul had associated with the Netherlands cricket team in the ICC World Cup 2011, the Sauber Formula1 team at the inaugural Indian Grand Prix, and the Indian contingent at the London Olympics in 2012.

“Milk is the world’s original energy drink and it’s great to associate with an energetic and world-class team like Portugal, who have some of the best footballers in the world, including Ronaldo, Bruno and Bernardo, and play a passionate game of football thus enthralling the fans. We are looking forward to a great association over the next one year,” said Mehta.

“We hope that our team and players can inspire a new generation of young Indian footballers, fulfilling their potential, promote a healthy lifestyle powered by sports and nutrition, and continue to delight millions of fans in India who, no matter the distance, support us,” said Moura.

