Fintech startup ZestMoney partners with Northern Arc Capital

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Fintech startup ZestMoney has tied up with Northern Arc Capital that aims to address the growing demand for EMI financing in India.
Northern Arc Capital has deployed $14 million till date and plans to fund various products offered by ZestMoney in a phased manner, the startup said. This will help ZestMoney, which plans to disburse $400 million by the end of 2020
ZestMoney is a technology platform that provides access to consumer loans to Indian households, with no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options due to insufficient credit history. This the startup does by using technology, such as data science and digital banking.
Northern Arc Capital enables financial inclusion in India by providing institutions that target lending to middle-income households and small businesses with critical access to debt capital markets. Northern Arc’s partnership with ZestMoney will also span an array of both domestic and international structured funding markets in addition to providing direct funding on the origination platform, the company said.
Lizzie Chapman, CEO, ZestMoney said “We are striving to develop a deeper and holistic ecosystem for expanding our palette of offerings and access to affordable EMI solutions."
Kshama Fernandes, MD & CEO of Northern Arc Capital said, “Building on our decade-long experience of underwriting granular retail portfolios, Northern Arc has adopted a digital approach toward direct lending.
ZestMoney also recently announced a strategic partnership worth $100 million with Credit Saison, a Japanese financial services company affiliated with Mizuho Financial Group and the third-largest credit card issuer with over 20 million cardholders in Japan. This funding will be directly deployed into ZestMoney’s core loan origination activity.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
While there is a correlation, one does not lead to the other
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
Amandeep Sandhu on how he rediscovered his home state when he delved into the past and present of Punjab
The assault on trees continues even as we seek solace in the words of a poet. But that won’t be enough to save ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...