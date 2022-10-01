Bengaluru, Oct 1

Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, recorded over 1 billion customer visits on the platform during the 8-days long festival sale event.

The ninth edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD), saw more than 60 per cent of customers coming from tier 2,3 cities like Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh, and Port Blair, Medinipur, Bankura, Puri, and Bhagalpur.

“We are constantly striving to uplift the entire ecosystem through our offerings and innovations. This Big Billion Days has already fostered immense growth opportunities for our sellers, brands, transport and Kirana delivery partners, with the help of financial offerings accessible on the platform, better revenue-generating avenues for them, and expanded reach across the nation,” said Manjari Singhal, Senior Director – Customer, Growth, and Events, Flipkart.

The company said that growth in the number of first-time sellers was over 100 per cent and more than 50 per cent of the transacting sellers saw a 1.5x increase in their business, as compared to 2021 sale event.

Flipkart app scores high

Further, the company recorded 35 million app downloads in the run-up to the TBBD (on Android and iOS play stores), with 1 in 5 new customers choosing the vernacular experience. With over 55 million visits to the unique 3D AR viewing catalogue across various categories, Brand Mall and Virtual Try saw over 22 per cent and 40 per cent adoption, respectively.

This edition saw an uptake in categories such as mobiles, electronics, and large appliances over 2021 Big Billion Days. Fashion and lifestyle remained a major draw in tier 2 and 3 cities, with 45 per cent more customers than the previous year. Beauty and general merchandise saw a 30 per cent increase.

The groceries segment also saw a 2.3x increase in new customers using the platform and the number of cities shopping for groceries more than doubled to almost 1,700. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, and Vijayawada accounted for nearly 70 per cent of total grocery demand.