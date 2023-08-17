E-commerce firm Flipkart has launched an in-app fashion platform for the so-called Gen Z, or people born between 1997 and 2012. Spoyl has more than 40,000 fashion products, including western wear, accessories and footwear, in a diverse collection of designs, said Walmart owned Flipkart.

India has the world’s third largest online shopper base. According to a report by Bain & Co, one in three online shoppers is a Gen Z and their online fashion purchase is at entry-price points. A separate report by McKinsey said Gen Z loves expressive clothes, wants to stand out, and has an ever-changing style.

Over 25 per cent of Flipkart Fashion’s customer base comprises Gen Z. Gen Z’s fashion sense is influenced by OTT content, international pop stars and pop culture. Value, technology and experience shape the generation’s shopping.

“This generation is also very value conscious, which plays a key role in their decision-making. Technology and experience are other key factors that shape the Gen Z shopping experience. By remaining customer-first, Flipkart has taken all this into consideration to launch ‘SPOYL’, an on-app differentiated experience curated for Gen Z,” said the company in its statement.

Gender-agnostic browsing

Shoppers on Spoyl will use a first-of-its-kind unisex product navigation that enables gender-agnostic browsing for styles.

The company said that India’s Gen Z population across markets may have the same preferences in content consumption, entertainment and fashion too, but what sets those in bigger metros apart from the rest is access.

“Flipkart aims to bridge this gap with its deep customer understanding and reach as it continues to democratize fashion for millions across India, including this next generation of fashion shoppers,” it said in its statement.

Addressing needs

Spoyl is part of Flilpkart’s commitment to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative for domestic manufacturing, he said. By leveraging the company’s technology and insights on spotting trends, Flipkart will enable sellers across India to benefit from Gen Z fashion.

“Our mission with ‘SPOYL’ is to address the growing needs of Gen Z who embrace their inner confidence and express their authentic selves through their style. This is also a generation that sets out to break stereotypes on a daily basis, without judgment. At Flipkart, we understand that value fashion doesn’t mean compromising on quality and ethical production practices. By encouraging our seller ecosystem to use on-spot trend inputs and incorporating advanced planning, we strive to make available the most stylish garments, made possible by technology and data insights,” said Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion.