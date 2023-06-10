Flipkart’s end-of-season sale saw its highest number of shoppers from Bengaluru, followed by other metropolitan cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata.

Additionally, with over 10,000 brands backed by more than 2,00,000 sellers, the week-long sale saw millions of customers from across metros and non-metros, with a growth in new customers coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, noted the e-commerce market major.

According to the company, the technology interventions, such as image search, video catalog, virtual try-ons, video commerce, and navigated experiences, were popular with customers from across the country. In fact, Video Commerce doubled its growth in unique visitors compared to last month, but customers shopping through Video Commerce spent almost double the time on the app, compared to others, it added.

This season’s top product choices included sports running shoes, suitcases, men’s casual wear, and women’s ethnic wear, while some of the most shopped-for brands include Puma, Safari, Adidas, Nike, and Crocs.

“We have continued to serve our customers with a range of offerings and created a shopping experience that is enabled by multiple technology-led innovations,” said Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion. “Our efforts to facilitate the growth of the fashion ecosystem in the country also ushered in success for lakhs of homegrown fashion brands and sellers, whilst delivering unparalleled cheer to customers.” .