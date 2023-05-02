E-commerce company Flipkart has opened a fulfillment centre at Sangareddy near Hyderabad.

The four-lakh sq ft facility will support the delivery and logistics of a wide range of products, including furniture and large accessories.

The facility was virtually opened by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting here, Flipkart Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the company has a network of six fulfillment centres and 100 distribution hubs in Telangana.

Rama Rao said there’s a need to create a readily employable workforce in the interest of the industry, the unemployed, and the government.

“A model like that will help the youth get refined employment opportunities,” he said.

He also asked them to create a fulfillment involving women self-help groups.