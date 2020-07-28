Flipkart to deliver products ‘Quick’ time

E-commerce giant Flipkart has launched a hyperlocal delivery service called Flipkart Quick that will deliver products in 90 minutes. The products range from grocery and essentials to home and mobile accessories, Economic Times reported.

With this, the Walmart-owned company expands to selling perishable goods, including fruits, vegetables, and milk among others.

Flipkart has collaborated with Ninjacart to deliver fresh fruits.

The services will first begin in Bengaluru and may expand to other parts of India. With this, consumers can book a two-hour slot where the minimum delivery fee will be ₹29.

According to the ET report, the company aims to build a wide network of kirana stores in the next phase of its expansion.

Recently, Flipkart had announced the launch of Flipkart Wholesale, a new digital marketplace that will help transform the Kirana retail ecosystem in India by leveraging cutting-edge and locally-developed technology.

As part of this launch, the Group has also announced the acquisition of 100 per cent interest in Wal-Mart India Private Ltd, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business. This is aimed at leveraging the strong wholesale capabilities of the company and enabling growth and prosperity for kiranas and MSMEs, as per the previous report.