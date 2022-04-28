Flipkart’s eKart Logistics to offer supply chain solutions to other companies 

The Flipkart Group said its supply chain arm, eKart logistics, will now offer end-to-end supply chain solutions (including logistics and warehousing) to brands, platforms and small and large businesses across the country.

Established in 2009, eKart said it has developed a tech-enabled pan-India supply chain supported by a large footprint of infrastructure and cutting edge intelligence. eKart will now offer brands, platforms, and businesses end-to-end supply chain management, including dropship, inventory management, distribution, aggregation, and more.

In addition, through Jeeves — the services arm of Flipkart, it will provide end-to-end solutions (including installation, demo and repair services) for the after-sales needs of brands through its network of technical workforce across India.

Digital economy

eKart today has a growing network of Fulfillment Centers, Mother Hubs or sortation centers, and thousands of delivery hubs across the country, currently delivering close to 100 million shipments a month. The suite of services provided by eKart include Cash on Delivery, QR based payment, and Open Box delivery, among others.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, eKart, said, “As a homegrown group, we are committed to the growth of the digital economy in India, and a strong and dependable supply chain is integral to help businesses grow and scale. As a supply chain that has grown and evolved with the e-commerce industry, we understand the unique opportunities and challenges present in the Indian market and are agile to evolve with them to provide the most efficient delivery service for businesses. We are delighted to bring our deep expertise and capabilities to the small, medium and large businesses seeking to reach customers and clients across the country through our tech-driven dependable supply chain.”

The business employs more than 2,00,000 people directly or indirectly, across its operations. eKart has made a commitment to a 100 per cent transition to Electric Vehicles by 2030, 100 per cent green packaging and moving towards solar energy for new facilities. In addition, the repair and refurbishment operations of Jeeves help eliminate electronic waste from the ecosystem.