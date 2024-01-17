Regional start-up airline FLY91 announced the lease of its first two ATR 72-600 aircraft from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd.

FLY91, which is awaiting regulatory nod to start operations, is based in Goa. It will operate on both Udan and non-Udan routes linking tier II and III cities. Udan (Ude Desh ka Aam Aadmi) is the government’s flagship regional connectivity scheme.

“We are firmly committed to the country’s development through last-mile air connectivity that aims to serve the unserved and underserved cities in India. As we prepare for take-off, our focus is to provide safe, reliable and comfortable flights to our customers,” said Manoj Chacko, CEO of FLY91.

Chacko has teamed up with former Fairfax India head Harsha Raghavan to launch the airline.

FLY91 received the civil aviation ministry’s no-objection certificate last April. In July it won a bid to operate flights from Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded (all in Maharashtra) and Agatti (Lakshadweep) to Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad and Pune under the Udan scheme.