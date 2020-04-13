FMCG majors eye capacity ramp-up as ground situation improves

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Now into the third week of a cornavirus-induced lockdown and still struggling with supply disruptions and manpower shortages, FMCG majors are hopeful of ramping up capacities this week onwards.
The capacity ramp-up they expect could vary between 35 and 50 per cent depending on product lines.
Over the last two weeks, FMCG companies operated anywhere in the range of 25-30 per cent or approximately at one-fourth to one-third of their capacities, say market sources.
The numbers improved significantly over the first week of the lockdown when clarity over rules and State or region-specific permissions took centre stage. The first week saw capacity utilisation stand at 15 per cent, on average, with many FMCG majors still working to get permissions going and restart operations.
According to Abneesh Ray, Executive Vice-President – Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities, a lot depends on the partial relaxation of lockdown rules that the Centre and State governments will frame and implement. It should help boost up manufacturing activities and also availability, especially that of essentials.
“From the third week, there is expected to be further improvement in capacity utilisation. It could be between 35 and 50 per cent across the industry. In fact, it can go actually up to 70-80 per cent depending on how the lockdown rules are framed and enforced at a local administration level,” he told BusinessLine.
Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd said it has received approvals from a number of State authorities to manufacture essential commodities.
“These factories have been operating with restricted number of hours and reduced workforce in line with approval from local authorities,” a company spokesperson said, adding that “efforts are being made to ensure that the supply chain functions smoothly despite the challenges of manpower shortages and availability of trucks”.
Improvement on ground
According to Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, there has been “some improvement on ground in the last few days”. The government is working hand-in-hand with the industry to “help clear obstacles in running the supply chains”.
“Our factories are manufacturing only essential products, operating at 30-35 per cent capacity due to some manpower and logistical challenges. Efforts are on to ramp up production in line with the government guidelines,” he said.
Nobel Hygiene, makers-of adult diapers brand, Friends, said the company has been operating at 25 per cent capacity for quite some time. According to Kartik Johari, Vice-President, Nobel Hygiene, there are plans to ramp up production too. “Ramp up, absolutely. (We intend) to take it up to at least 50 per cent of workforce. As an essential we need to be prepared for the incoming demand,” he said.
Other companies like Jyothy Labs, which had, till last week, not received permission for resumption of operations, told BusinessLine that operations have resumed across some factories and in select product lines that manufacture essentials.
“Three of our factories have reopened this week,” MR Jyothy, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs, said.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...