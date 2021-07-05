FMCG players see double-digit growth in Q1

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Godrej Consumer said on Monday that it witnessed strong double-digit sales growth in its home care and personal care categories in India. Home care was led by strong growth in household insecticides whereas personal care was led by personal wash & hygiene.
In India, Godrej Consumer Goods sales are in the high teens, driven by strong volume growth and calibrated price increases. In Godrej Africa, USA and West Asia, growth momentum continued. Overall, the company expects its global two-year compound annual growth rate to be in double digits.
Last week, Marico also announced that the India business delivered 30 per cent plus revenue growth, backed by double-digit volume growth.
According to the Marico press statement, while the impact of the second wave was more severe on public health this time around, and the pandemic reached rural areas, the impact on business was lesser than the first wave witnessed last year, as supply chains were evolved enough to cope with localised and staggered lockdowns and retail stores were also allowed to operate for a limited number of hours during the day.
Marico said it is seeing improving demand trends, as the second wave appears to be receding and the vaccination drive is progressing steadily. While there are apprehensions of a third wave, Marico said that it is adequately prepared to tackle any disruptions in the business environment resulting from the same, given a large majority of their employees have received the first dose of vaccination.
